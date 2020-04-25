NYSC says no plan to suspend payment of corps members’ allowances

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has described the report that the monthly stipends of corps members for April and May will be contributed to the fight against COVID-19 as false.

The Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, dismissed the claim in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

Adeyemi, who said that the statement, purportedly issued by the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, was not true, called on corps members to disregard it in its entirety.

She recalled that a similar ‘mischievous’ report had also been on the social media in February.

“The NYSC management advises all corps members to disregard the poorly-written story in its entirety, as there is no iota of truth in it. The story emanated from a fake source.

“It is important to note that payment of monthly stipend for the month of April shall be effected without the usual gathering for clearance, in keeping with the rule of social distancing.

“It is equally imperative to add that there shall not be clearance for the month of May. The system shall generate automatic clearance for everyone.

“Management appreciates the contributions of corps members across the country in the fight against the pandemic,” she said.

Adeyemi also commended the corps medical personnel working tirelessly with medical teams across the country to save lives as well as the corps engineers who fabricated the pedal-operated machines dispensing hand sanitiser, water and soap.

She also expressed appreciation to the various skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development groups producing face masks, hand sanitisers and liquid soap for government and communities to contain the spread of the virus.

The NTSC spokesperson urged the corps members to sustain and deepen their commitment to national development, even after the defeat of COVID–19.

“Rest assured that the welfare of corps members shall continue to be given top priority by management at all times.

“As the battle against coronavirus rages in the country and all over the globe, you are enjoined to continue making your safety a top priority.

“Always stay tuned to our traditional and new media platforms for genuine information,” she said.

Adeyemi also urged the corps members to abide by the safety protocols of observing good hygiene, including proper washing of hands with soap and water for at least 40 seconds, use of hand sanitiser, maintaining social distancing and staying at home.

According to her, the battle against COVID-19 can only be won if Nigerians stay focused and approach it with a single mind.