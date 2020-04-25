Sifax Group speaks on COVID-19 positive case at Tin Can Island Port

The Sifax Group, owners of Port and Cargo Terminal, Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, on Saturday said that some of its staff had been isolated and the terminal fumigated following a COVID-19 case.

The company’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr Muyiwa Akande, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos.

Akande said that a staff of Sifax Group at the terminal got infected with COVID-19, after coming in contact with a family member who tested positive for the virus.

“The staff was asymptomatic as at April 17, the last day he was in the office.

“When he realised that the said family member tested positive for COVID-19, he decided to isolate himself.

“It was during the isolation period that he developed symptoms and was eventually diagnosed with the virus.

“He, alongside his wife and children, who have also tested positive, is currently undergoing treatment at the Landmark Isolation Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos,” he said.

Akande said that immediately the affected staff officially informed the company of his status, Sifax Group communicated the development to the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Federal Ministry of Health.

He said that other staff who interacted with the staff had been identified and mandated to isolate themselves, while the premises of the terminal had been fumigated.

“We will continue to support both the staff undergoing treatment and those who are in isolation,” he said.