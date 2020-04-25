The truth about covid-19 in Nigeria

By Ebun Olu Adegboruwa

Yesterday, a friend called me that he was having difficulty breathing, he’s been weak and has pains in the heart.

I immediately told him to race to Landmark isolation Centre in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. He went there straight but was turned back, as he was told that it’s only meant for those who have tested positive already. I encouraged him to wait till day break so he could go to Yaba, the main COVID 19 center in Lagos.

On reaching out to Yaba, he was told to describe his symptoms on record by way of sms and send it. In response, he was told that he could not be tested this week again as they are already booked for this week. He will be programmed for next week for his test. So, what happens to him between now and next week?

A similar situation was reported in Ajah early this week. They called NCDC in Lagos and they kept postponing the test. By the time NCDC officers got to Ajah the man had died and the family resisted them from carrying the corpse.

So, the reality is that Nigeria has no capacity for COVID 19 presently and the govt is not telling us the truth.

Please do all you can to stay safe, to be sure that you’re not infected at all, as it now takes prayer and connection to even be tested how much less get treated.

What the NCDC told the nation is that people are not coming up for tests and that there is capacity.

Please do all your best to stay safe and if you have any connection to help my friend get tested quickly, please do help me.

God bless you all🙏

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Lekki, Lagos.

25/04/2020