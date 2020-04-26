Air Force jets kill several ISWAP fighters in Borno –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says the Nigerian military has continued to sustain its onslaught against the Boko Haram/Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists elements in the North East.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday, said that the military had in recent times neutralised several terrorists in the region.

Enenche disclosed that the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole had on Saturday, executed air strikes killing several ISWAP fighters at Kolloram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno.

He said the operation was conducted based on credible intelligence reports indicating that some of the ISWAP leaders and fighters had converged in the settlement for a meeting.

According to him, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and surveillance aircraft were scrambled to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, the terrorists were seen moving towards the edges of the settlement and were engaged, leading to neutralisation of several of them.

“The few survivors were taken out in subsequent passes as the jets strafed the area.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will intensify offensive operations against the enemies of the nation,” he said.