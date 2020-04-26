Buhari condoles with 2 ministers over death of their mothers

President Muhammadu Buhari is mourning the death of mothers of two of his ministers, as revealed in a statement by one of his spokespersons, Malam Garba Shehu on Sunday evening.

One of the deceased is Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Adamu Gamawa, the106-year-old-mother of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu who died on Friday in Katagum, Bauchi State.

She descended from the family of Wakilin Makaman Katagum, and was married to the late Katukan Katagum, Adamu’s father.

Also, the Minister of State, Power, Prince Goddy Jedy-Agba is also bereaved as his mother, Mrs. Gertrude Amokeye fondly known as “Mama Nurse,” has also passed on.

“I am sad to know about the demise of Hajiya Fatima. My condolences to the family, government and people of Bauchi State. May her soul rest in peace,” President Buhari said in sympathy with the Minister of Education over the transition of his mother who was laid to rest in Katagum last Friday.

Also, the President has expressed sadness over the death of Mrs Getrude, who he noted was a community leader and renowned philanthropist, fondly known as “Mama Nurse,” in her lifetime.

“I am saddened to hear about the death Mrs. Gertrude Jedy-Agba. She was a phenomenal personality who did exceptional work as a caregiver,” the President said in his condolence message. “On behalf of my family and the nation, I console Minister Jedy-Agba, husband of the deceased, the Paramount Ruler of Obudu, Cross River State, HRH Uti Joseph Davies Agba, Uti Itedem III, of Ukpirinyi, Utugwang, and the government and people of Cross River State over this irreparable loss,” President Buhari added.