Buhari mourns as DG DSS also loses mother in Kano

Sunday, April 26, 2020 9:41 pm


DG, DSS, Yusuph-Magaji-Bichi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commiserated with Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), on the death of his mother Hajiya Kareematu Abubakar Bichi.

In a tribute to the late community leader and matriarch, who died at the age of 96 in Bichi, Kano State, the President said: “I am deeply anguished by the passing away of Hajiya Kareematu, an important family and community leader. She will be remembered for her untiring efforts to unite the family and promote peace in her community.”

The President prays that Almighty Allah will receive Hajiya Bichi’s soul and grant the deceased family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.

