COVID-19: 2 die, 3 health workers infected in Osun

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Sunday, confirmed the death of two patients out of the 12 newly-recorded COVID-19 cases in the state, even as he said that three health workers had also been infected with the virus.

Oyetola disclosed this at the Government House in Osogbo, while addressing newsmen on the state government’s efforts to contain and manage COVID-19 in the state.

The governor said that the two patients, who had underlining ailments, died in the state’s isolation/treatment centres in Ife and Ede respectively.

He said that the 12 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Saturday, out of whom two died on Sunday.

Oyetola explained that the new cases included six from Benin Republic, two from Lagos, one from Ibadan (Oyo State) and the remaining three being health workers from the state.

He appealed to residents to stop inviting their relatives to the state during this pandemic season, adding that the influx of people into the state would increase their exposure to COVID-19.

The governor, however, decried the level of compliance to the government’s lockdown order, saying that he was not happy that people were floating the order.

”This is dangerous and could create an environment for the coronavirus pandemic to further spread,” he said.

Oyetola said that the lockdown order was still very much in effect, adding that the use of face masks was also mandatory.

He informed the residents that production of facemasks had begun and that it would soon be distributed to them, especially the market men and women.

The governor added that government would also ensure strict compliance with vehicular movement restrictions at the state borders.

He also said it had been discovered that trucks, which were supposed to be bringing foodstuffs into the state, were also being used to smuggle persons at night.

Oyetola said that security would henceforth be tightened at the borders, while trucks bringing foodstuffs into the state would only be allowed during the day.

Oyetola urged the people of the state to continue to comply with the health safety recommendations of social distancing, personal hygiene and regular hand washing.

The governor also urged Muslim faithful to observe prayers at home during this Ramadan period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases to 13, after 19 of the previous 20 cases had earlier been discharged. (NAN)