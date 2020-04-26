COVID-19: Imo first index patient is in our facility- FMC, Owerri

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, in Imo says the first index case of COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment at its isolation center, says the hospital spokesperson, Mrs Jacinta Achonu.

Achonu made the confirmation in Owerri on Sunday while briefing newsmen on the first report of Coronavirus case in the state.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that a COVID-19 patient of about 45 years was brought to the isolation center of FMC, Owerri about 2:30 pm and a team of medical experts is managing the situation,” she said.

She said the hospital management was unaware of the identity of the patient, but admitted that the patient was showing symptoms of Coronavirus.

“I don’t know the identity of the patient but we have been waiting for his arrival and he finally arrived on Saturday,” Achonu said.

The spokesperson said only the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) could disclose the identity of the patient.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the NCDC on Saturday announced first Index Case of COVID-19 in Imo.

The news of the case has apparently thrown Imo citizens into panic as some residents were seen withdrawing to their homes.