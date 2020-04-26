Covid-19: Mine workers in Ajaokuta Steel want payment of allowances arrears

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

As the Covid-19 pandemic is ravaging the globe, the Nigeria Union of Mines Workers , Ajaokuta steel branch has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the federal ministry of finance to pay the backlog of outstanding arrears of allowances due to the workers of the steel company to enable them cushion the effect of lockdown in the country.

The Chairman of the union Comrade Salami Mohammed Jimoh who made the appeal during a press conference in Lokoja on Sunday, lamented that the ministry of finance has carried out verification for payment long ago, saying approval had been given since December last year , but no payment till date.

According to him the workers of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited have been passing through untold hardship as a result of non payment of the allowances occassioned by the ‘Stay at Home Order’ of the government.

“We are using this medium to appeal to President Muhammadu to come to our aid by prevailing on the authority concerned to effect the payment of the allowance without further delay, so that our members can take care of their families and attend to other financial needs.

“We don’t know what is hindering the payment because approval has been given since 2019, but the ministry of finance maintain silent over the approval” the union chairman lamented.

While commending the Federal Government for taking proactive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus pandermic the union leader appealed to the government to pay the arrears of the allowances to serve as palliative to the workers of the steel company.

He also urged members of the union to adhere strictly to the directives of health experts by observing social distancing, washing of hands regularly, use of sanitlizer and staying at home.