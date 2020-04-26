How Ebonyi got its first Covid-19 case – Gov. Umahi

How Ebonyi got its first Covid-19 case – Gov. Umahi

Sunday, April 26, 2020 11:14 pm


Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, told reporters on Sunday that a 31-year-old man from Ukawu in Onicha Local Government Area, has become the first Covid-19 case in the state

According to the Governor, the trader who runs a hire transport business with his Sienna vehicle had made two trips to Ore in Ondo State since the beginning of the year.

He noted that his last trip to Ore was on April 12 during which he passed through many states sleeping in motor parks and filling stations on his way back,  alongside some passengers he carried on his.

He added that the traders and the passengers eventually arriving at Ebonyi on April 20 and were intercepted by the state’s COVID-19 task force on  their way to Okposi in Ohaozara  and brought to Abakaliki where they were kept at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium holding area.

He added that Covid-19 tests were later  conducted on them and the results received on Saturday show that the driver tested positive, while the three passengers were negative.

The Governor said he directed a second test on the passengers which also came out negative on Sunday.

Umahi added that that contact tracing of over 300 persons the driver might have had contacts with had commenced.

According to him, the Covid-19 patient who has been moved to the state’s isolation centre where he is being treated is very strong and is not showing any symptoms at the moment.

