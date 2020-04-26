Islamic cleric seeks help for rescue of his abducted twins

Prominent Ibadan, Oyo State based Islamic cleric, Sheik Taofeek Akeugbagold, has asked Nigerians to help with information that can lead to the rescue of his twins who were abducted at gunpoint at his residence on Saturday evening.

According to the cleric, the twins were kidnapped at gunpoint at his Ojoo residence Ibadan, around 8pm Saturday 10 minutes after he left his home to record a lecture in a studio.

While appealing for the release of the twins, the Cleric noted that their mother was barren for 12 years before he gave birth to the children.

“Everybody should pls for Allah’s sake assist me in prayer and begging the abductor to pls be mercy with me expecially their mother who was barren for 12 years b4. Am begging not flexing anything,” the Cleric said in a post in his Facebook.