Just in: Suspected killer of Afenifere leader’s daughter tests positive for Coronavirus

One of the suspects arraigned in court last week for the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of pan Yoruba social political group has contracted Coronavirus, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu has revealed.

According to Akeredolu, the suspect is one of the two new cases of COVID-19 in Ondo State announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Saturday.

Akeredolu said the state Commissioner of Police has already been informed of the development.

According to the Governor, the suspect will be moved to the isolation facility where he will be under tight security to ensure he did not escape.

However, the Governor did identify which among the four suspects test positive for the infection.

But he added that line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

See the full statement of the Governor below.

We have confirmed two other cases in Ondo state. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter.

The Commissioner of police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment. The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.

I will expatiate on all cases in my weekly press briefing tomorrow.