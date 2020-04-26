Nigeria confirms 87 new cases of COVID-19 as virus spreads to Imo

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 1182 on Saturday with the confirmation of additional 87 new infections in the country.

Significantly, Imo State also recorded its index case of the virus, according to publication by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC late Saturday.

Giving a breakdown of the distribution of the new infections across the state, NCDC said 33 of the new cases are in Lagos while 18 are in Borno State.

It added that 12 of the new cases are in Osun, nine in Katsina, four in Kano, four in Ekiti, three in Edo, three in Bauchi and one in Imo.

“As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” NCDC said. However, 222 of the patients have been discharged while there have been 35 deaths.

For distribution of the 1182 cases across the states as at 11:55pm 25th April, see the table below:

Lagos-689

FCT-138

Kano-77

Ogun-35

Osun-32

Gombe-30

Katsina-30

Borno-30

Edo-22

Oyo-18

Kwara-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Bauchi-11

Kaduna-10

Ekiti-8

Ondo-4

Delta-6

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Zamfara-2

Sokoto-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Adamawa-1

Plateau-1

Imo-1