Nigeria confirms 87 new cases of COVID-19 as virus spreads to Imo

Nigeria confirms 87 new cases of COVID-19 as virus spreads to Imo

Sunday, April 26, 2020 12:27 am


The number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to  1182 on Saturday with the confirmation of additional 87 new infections in the country.

Significantly, Imo State also recorded its  index case of the virus, according to publication by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC late Saturday.

Giving a breakdown of the distribution of the new infections across the state, NCDC said 33 of the new cases are in Lagos while 18 are in Borno State.

It added that 12 of the new cases are in Osun, nine in Katsina, four in Kano, four in Ekiti, three in Edo, three in Bauchi and one in Imo.

“As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” NCDC said. However, 222 of the patients have been discharged while there have been 35 deaths.

For distribution of the 1182 cases across the states as  at 11:55pm 25th April, see the table below:

Lagos-689
FCT-138
Kano-77
Ogun-35
Osun-32
Gombe-30
Katsina-30
Borno-30
Edo-22
Oyo-18
Kwara-11
Akwa Ibom-11
Bauchi-11
Kaduna-10
Ekiti-8
Ondo-4
Delta-6
Rivers-3
Jigawa-2
Enugu-2
Niger-2
Abia-2
Zamfara-2
Sokoto-2
Benue-1
Anambra-1
Adamawa-1
Plateau-1
Imo-1

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Families get 2 weeks ultimatum to collect corpses from Lagos morgues
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19 fears as many eminent personalities die in Kano within 24 hours
    2 hours ago

    British death toll from COVID-19 surges past 20,000 mark
    3 hours ago

    Abba Kyari: A question with answer hiding in plain sight
    3 hours ago

    Gov. Obaseki replaces Chief of Staff
    3 hours ago

    NYSC says no plan to suspend payment of corps members’ allowances
    3 hours ago

    Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 200,000: Johns Hopkins University
    3 hours ago

    NCDC, Council debunks COVID-19 figure in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos