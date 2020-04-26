Two COVID-19 patients on the run in Borno

Two COVID-19 patients on the run in Borno

Sunday, April 26, 2020 11:25 pm


Borno Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salisu Kwayabura

The Borno High Powered Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) has called on residents of Maiduguri to be alert as two positive patients are on the run.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Salisu Kwaya-Bura, made this known on Sunday in Maiduguri while giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said that a 24-year-old male and a 42-year-old female have gone into hiding to avoid being taken to an isolation centre.

Kwaya-Bura who is the Secretary of the State High Powered Taskforce on Covid-19 said surveillance teams have been deployed to locate and return them to the isolation centre.

“The male patient at first responded to a phone call from the team after his sample was collected but switched off his phone when he learnt he tested positive.

“When samples of patients with contacts to index cases are collected, they are normally advised to go on self-isolation.

“They give their contacts so they can be reached when results are out. This is the standard medical procedure.

“You can’t detain someone with suspected contact. We do not have the lawful powers to do that. Other patients were also allowed to leave but they came into isolation centres and we have 19 of them in two isolation centres

“However, the young man in question, chose to go into hiding,” Kwaya-Bura said.

Kwaya-bura called on anyone who tests positive to the virus not to see it as a death sentence as majority of those who test positive have recovered.

“The 16 COVID-19 cases recorded in Borno emanated from community transmission while 14 others were connected to the index case,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Air Force jets kill several ISWAP fighters in Borno –DHQ
    15 mins ago

    NJC recommends appointment of Heads of Courts, Judicial officers
    19 mins ago

    COVID-19: NCDC desperately seeking for RNA extraction test kits
    21 mins ago

    Covid-19: Playing Russian roulette with human lives
    29 mins ago

    May/June 2020 WASSCE not cancelled, says WAEC
    42 mins ago

    Kano Govt. says mass deaths “not COVID-19-related”
    46 mins ago

    How Ebonyi got its first Covid-19 case – Gov. Umahi
    1 hour ago

    Edo: Security operatives raid Akerele’s residence, arrest aide