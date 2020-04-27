Buhari: Easing lockdown measures imposed on FCT, Lagos Ogun begins 4 May

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020. The Government also directed the enforcement of a total lockdown on Kano for a period of two weeks effective immediately.

“The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighboring States.

Details later