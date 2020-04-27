Buhari: Easing lockdown measures imposed on FCT, Lagos Ogun begins 4 May

Buhari: Easing lockdown measures imposed on FCT, Lagos Ogun begins 4 May

Monday, April 27, 2020 8:21 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.  The Government also directed the enforcement of a total lockdown on Kano for a period of two weeks effective immediately.

“The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighboring States.

Details later

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Covid-19: Highlights of Buhari’s gradual easing of lockdown
    28 mins ago

    Presdent Buhari’ 27 April address
    42 mins ago

    FG appoints VC for Federal Agric varsity, Zuru
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: At last, Atiku’s son tests negative
    2 hours ago

    Presidential Directive on Loans Moratoriums: Bank of Industry in Compliance
    2 hours ago

    AKETI and the Second Term Debate
    3 hours ago

    We didn’t return rice palliative to FG – Ekiti govt.
    3 hours ago

    Kidnappers of Ekiti commissioner demand N30m ransom