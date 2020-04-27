Covid-19: 2 patients die in Osun

Covid-19: 2 patients die in Osun

Monday, April 27, 2020 2:17 am


Coronavirus


Osun State has lost two of the 12 new coronavirus patients admitted at Isolation Centres in the state, The PUNCH reports.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola made this known while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said the two deaths occurred in Ile Ife and Ede areas of the state.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Saturday night, 32 of the total 1182 cases of the virus in the country were confirmed in Osun State.

The state has also recorded about 20 recoveries.

The governor appealed to residents of the state to comply with government’s directive on mandatory use of face masks and observe social distancing as part of efforts to curb the community transmission of the lethal virus.

He also urged security operatives in the state particularly those manning the land borders not to compromise on the restriction of movement of persons from outside the state.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    COVID-19 spread to 4 more states as Nigeria’s total rises to1273
    2 hours ago

    Abba Kyari: The Loyal Fall Guy
    2 hours ago

    Air Force jets kill several ISWAP fighters in Borno –DHQ
    3 hours ago

    NJC recommends appointment of Heads of Courts, Judicial officers
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: NCDC desperately seeking for RNA extraction test kits
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: Playing Russian roulette with human lives
    3 hours ago

    May/June 2020 WASSCE not cancelled, says WAEC
    3 hours ago

    Two COVID-19 patients on the run in Borno