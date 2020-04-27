COVID-19: Buhari bans on inter-state travel, says face mask mandatory

COVID-19: Buhari bans on inter-state travel, says face mask mandatory

Monday, April 27, 2020 9:51 pm


President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday announced a ban on non-essential inter-state travels until further notice as Nigeria grapples to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The president, who made the announcement in a broadcast in Abuja, also announced the imposition of curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services,’’ Buhari said.

He stated, however, that partial and controlled inter-state movement of goods and services would be allowed as well as movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

The president disclosed that the Federal Government would adopt an aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact-tracing for prospective carriers of the virus.

“We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

“Furthermore, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place.

State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.

“The presidential task force shall provide sector-specific details to allow for preparations by governments, businesses and institutions.

“In respect to the above guidelines, state governors may choose to adapt and expand, based on their unique circumstances, provided they maintain alignment with the guidelines issued above.

“To support our businesses and traders, the monetary and fiscal authorities shall deploy all necessary provisions needed for production to continue and for jobs to be restored,’’ the president said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    15 COVID-19 patients, including 1 Indian, discharged in Lagos
    9 mins ago

    Abba Kyari: Encounters
    16 mins ago

    Contributions to UN COVID-19 plans hit $1bn — Deputy Chief
    30 mins ago

    Lockdown violation: Court impounds 30 vehicles in Zamfara
    37 mins ago

    Covid-19 in Nigeria: Time to think globally and act locally
    48 mins ago

    Shehu of Bama is dead
    51 mins ago

    League of Political Parties: Ogun PDP Congress Null and Void
    55 mins ago

    COVID-19: Kano begins contact tracing of 5 positive Almajiri children