Covid-19: Buhari directs total lockdown of Kano for 2 weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening announced immediate total lockdown of commercial city of Kano State where there have been increase in number of Covid-19 cases and yet to be explained deaths in the past few days.

The President announced the lockdown of Kano in a national broadcast on Monday during which he also extended the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and FCT as part of measures to control the spread of COVID-19 by one week.

“With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately.

“The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighboring States,” the President said.