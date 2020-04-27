COVID-19: DG NILDS sets up technical committee to advise NASS

As many countries around the world draw up plans for lifting the coronavirus lockdown and restrictions as well as strategies for re-starting their economies, it is equally imperative for the Nigerian government to develop a robust exit strategy that outlines steps to re-open the economy and health measures to protect against resurgence of Covid-19.

It is in this vein that the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman, has set up a technical committee of experts on COVID-19 to develop legislative and policy proposals for consideration of the National Assembly.

The Committee, which includes economists, political scientists and medical experts, will also produce a legislative framework for consideration by the National Assembly upon resumption.

In a related development, Prof. Sulaiman has also commissioned a study to, among others,

examine the relationship between pandemics and political economy and highlight short and long-

term measures to avert this and future crises.

The coronavirus crisis has raised important questions on how worsening economic crisis is intertwined with pandemics. It has also exposed the daunting deficiencies of public health systems and threats to industries, supply chains and stock markets.

Contributors to this study will include experts, practitioners, policy makers and academics from all sectors. Findings from the study will be presented to the leadership of the

National Assembly in August 2020.