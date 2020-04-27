Covid-19: Highlights of Buhari’s gradual easing of lockdown

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday 4 May, 2020 at 9am.

In his national address on 27 April, he said: “However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

The highlights of the new nationwide measures are as follows:

a. Selected businesses and offices can open from 9am to 6pm;

b. There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except essential services;

c. There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice;

d. There will be partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services from producers to consumers; and

e. We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene. Furthermore, the restrictions of on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place. State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.

For the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos Ogun States shall remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Saturday, 2nd May 2020 at 9am.

The Presidential Task Force shall provide sector specific details and timing guidelines to allow for preparations by Governments, businesses and institutions.

The above are guidelines. State Governors may choose to amend adapt and expand based on their unique circumstances provided they maintain alignment with the guidelines issued aboveon public health and hygiene.

These revised guidelines do will not apply to Kano State. The total lockdown recently announced by the State Government shall remain enforced for the full duration. The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic.