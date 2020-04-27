COVID-19: Kano begins contact tracing of 5 positive Almajiri children

Monday, April 27, 2020 9:35 pm


Coronavirus

The Kano State Government said it had begun contact tracing of the five Almajiri pupils who tested positive for coronavirus in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kaduna State Government had, on Monday, announced that  five of the 195 Almajiri children evacuated from Kano tested positive to the virus.

In swift reaction to the discovery, Kano State Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi, said the government would conduct contact tracing of the Almajiri schools where the affected children were evacuated to their states of origin.

Sunusi said that the decision followed a report by the Kaduna State Government that five of the Almajiri children evacuated from Kano to the state, tested positive to the virus.

The Commissioner, who is also the Chairman of the Almajiri Evacuation Committee, disclosed that children were screened to ascertain their health status before they were conveyed to Kaduna and other states.

“Although, before we evacuated those children to their various states of origin, we provided some medical personnel to check their health status.

“During the preliminary medical checks their temperature was normal.

“We have records of all the evacuated Almajiri children, we know which Tsangaya school they belong, therefore, we are going to trace those schools to stem spread of the virus,” he said.

