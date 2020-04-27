Covid-19: Kwara SSG urges Nigerians to pray for divine help

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Secretary to Kwara State Government, SSG, Prof. Mamman Saba Jubril has asked Nigerians to use the Ramadan season for prayers for instant relieve from the global Covid-19 pandemic. Jubril made the charge in Ilorin while receiving Kwara State share of Federal Government’s palliatives. This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday.

Receiving the palliatives on behalf of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Jibril commended the Federal Government for the gesture which is meant for the most vulnerable in the society as the world battles COVID-19 amid lockdowns.

“We are very grateful to the Federal Government for reaching out to the most vulnerable in our State at this time. Specifically, we thank the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for the gesture. We assure Mr President that the palliatives will be delivered to the intended beneficiaries as we have been doing,” Jibril said.

“All of us should use this period of Ramadan to seek God’s mercy. The situation at hand shows just how vulnerable we are and we must pray to God to save us even as we play our individual roles as explained by various health authorities.”

Dr Abubakar Suleiman, the team leader from Abuja, said the palliatives “were being shared to the States on the order of Mr President for distribution to vulnerable groups in this time of global pandemic.”

Suleiman said the palliatives comprised three truckloads — 1,800 bags — of 50kg of rice and a truckload — 700 gallons — of vegetable oil.