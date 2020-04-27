COVID-19 spread to 4 more states as Nigeria’s total rises to1273

COVID-19 spread to 4 more states as Nigeria’s total rises to1273

Monday, April 27, 2020 12:43 am


Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

Nigerian Government confirmed 91 new cases of Covid-19 in the country early Monday morning with Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Taraba State reporting their index cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid -19 in the country till date to 1273.
However,  239 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.
In the update of the pandemic in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC also said five new deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.
In the update by NCDC, the 91 new cases are spread across 16 states with the distribution as follows: Lagos (43), Sokoto (8), Taraba (6), Gombe (5), Ondo (3), FCT (3), Edo (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (3), Osun (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (1), Kebbi (1).
