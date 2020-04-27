FG appoints VC for Federal Agric varsity, Zuru

Monday, April 27, 2020 7:52 pm


Alhaji Adamu Adamu: Education minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a former Director of the
University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Prof. Musa Ahmed, as the Vice-Chancellor of the newly established Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, Ahmed was the Director of Computer Services and Information Technology Unit (COMSIT) of Unilorin.

The publication explained that the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi state, billed to take off in September 2020, has brought to four the total number of federal universities of Agriculture in Nigeria.

It listed the other three as the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun; Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue, and Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia.

The bulletin noted that the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, delivered the letter of appointment to Ahmed in Abuja.

“He (Nanono) advised the new vice-chancellor to work hard to enable the university occupy good position in the world-universities’ ranking in the coming years,” it stated.

The publication said Ahmed is a Professor of Veterinary, Parasitology and Entomology at the University of Maiduguri and a Fellow of the Nigeria College of Veterinary Surgeons.

“Ahmed is also a Fellow of the Institute of Human and Natural Resources, and Director, International Technology Centre, University of Maiduguri, among others.

“Professor Ahmed who is married with children hails from Borno State and has well over 56 published works to his credit,” it said.

