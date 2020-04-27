Gov. Wike imposes 24 hours ‘total lockdown’ on parts of Rivers

…To inaugurate Task Force on border closure

Okafor Ofiebor/Port-Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has announced a lockdown of parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas over what he described as failure of residents of the affected areas to comply with the regulations of the State Government to check the spread of Coronavirus.

In a broadcast on Monday, Wike said that the complete lockdown starts from Tuesday 28 April 2020, till further notice.

He said: “In view of the none or passive compliance with these measures, it has become compelling to also place the following parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/AkporLocal Government Areas on 24 hours complete lockdown, beginning from Tuesday 28 April 2020, till further notice:

“(i)Elekahia, including the entire stretch of Rumukalagbor-Elekahia link road;

(ii)Rumuomasi, including Stadium road; and (iii)Rumuobiokani.

“(iv) All residents in these areas must stay at home. All shops, mini-markets, offices and business outfits in these areas must also cease to operate until further notice.

“(v)Landlords in these areas must take personal responsibility to enforce this lockdown as we will not hesitate to pull down any commercial building or structure that opens to business in violation of this specific directive.”

Governor Wike added: “We are also watching the conduct of residents and traders in Rumuokoro, Rumuokurusi and Oyigbo who are refusing to adhere to the Government’s ban and restrictions on business and social gathering in the State.

“We appeal to the leaders of these communities to enforce the established restrictions or risk the imposition of a total lockdown on their communities.”

Governor Wike berated security agencies for allowing travelers to enter and leave the state at will despite the closure of the state’s borders.

He said: “These unscrupulous security officers are deliberately putting our state and the lives of our people at risk as our health system can hardly cope, should there be a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“To contain this threat therefore, we will be inaugurating the State’s task force on Border Closure on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 to effectively monitor our boundaries and ensure that no unauthorized person and or vehicle leaves or enters our State under any guise in breach of the lockdown order.”

Governor Wike directed the State Commissioner for Social Welfare to round up and deport all vagrants to their state of origin.

He said: “We have also directed the Commissioner of Social Welfare to round-up and deport all vagrants, including the almajiris, to their States of origin to protect our people from the threat they present to the transmission of this pandemic.

“We have also widened our case finding and containment strategy by moving from targeted testing to active sentinel search for cases with acute symptoms across various public and private facilities and subject them to immediate testing, isolation and treatment.”

“With these measures, and ceaseless supplications to God, we are confident to win the battle against COVID-19 in our State.”

Governor Wike commended Rivers healthcare workers for their efforts and personal sacrifices and in prayed God to bless them richly.

He said: “While we will step-up our efforts to deliver more palliatives to the vulnerable ones among us, we urge all residents to simply comply with the established directives and protocols on the lockdown and social distancing and save our State from the COVID-19 scourge.”

Governor Wike gave a situation report on the fight against the spread of coronavirus, urging Rivers people to remain steadfast.

He said: “As at yesterday, 26th April 2020, Rivers State had 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 2 fully recovered and discharged, 2 confirmed deaths, while 2 are active and presently receiving treatment in our isolation and treatment centre at Nchia, General Hospital, Eleme.

“The recent positive cases, in spite of the strategic measures we have put in place, are clear evidence of gradual increase in transmission of the virus, which has happened as a result of the actions of those who either chose to breach or sabotage our directives on lockdown and social distancing.

“We consider the emerging trend as not only serious and risky, but also, one that compels us to step-up our strategies and prevent a spike in the transmission of the coronavirus in our State.”

“For this reason, we should all be prepared to go through more stringent measures, including a possible total statewide lockdown, if the situation so compels, in the days and weeks ahead.

“However, we may not get to this drastic point if we exercise more patience and strictly obey and observe all established measures, including the rules, behavioural protocols and restrictions on lockdowns and social distancing.

” It is therefore irresponsible for any person, group of persons, corporate entity or institution to endanger the lives of other people by flouting the existing closure of our borders and the ban on business activities and large social gathering,” he added.

It would be recalled that some parts of Port-Harcourt City Local Government Areas were locked down