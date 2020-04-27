In pictures: NNPC Filling Station, College Road, Ogba, on Fire

Monday, April 27, 2020 2:30 pm
NNPC filling station on fire. Photo credit: Adegbenro Adebanjo
NNPC filling station, Yahaya Abatan Road, Ogba, Ikeja, was on fire today, Monday, 27 April, 2019. Worse still, Social Distancing died too!
