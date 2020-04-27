League of Political Parties: Ogun PDP Congress Null and Void

The League of Registered Political Parties, Ogun State Chapter has disqualified the recent wards and Local government congresses of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) coordinated by Engr Bayo Adedayo led exco.

The leagues of Parties led by Comrade Olaposi Sunday Oginni, while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta warned the Judiciary to be careful of desperate politicians who are boasting to procure rulings and injunctions from the shelves on the illegally conducted ward and Local Government Congresses and the Never Conducted State Congress of PDP in Ogun State.

He said “The information at our disposal confirmed that Senator Buruji Kashamu in his desperate bid to continue to hold the Ogun PDP at the jugular approached the court in attempt to get an injunction through back door to validate the illegal ward and Local Government Congresses and never existed State Congress.

It’s laughable that inordinate ambition will becloud anybody to the extent of claiming to have conducted any Congress during this Lockdown.”

Consequently, the fact that the INEC through it’s officer , Festus Okoye at a Press Briefing on the 23rd of March,2020 announced the closure of INEC Offices Nationwide and the suspension of Political Parties Congresses and Conventions till further notice due to COVID-19 rendered any frivolous claim of Congresses by any Political Party or group of people at this critical time of Pandemic useless, illogical and irrational.

We hereby warn that any attempt of compromise by the Judiciary on the matter of Ogun PDP Congresses shall meet with Resistance and Petition to the NJC.

In the same vein, we also need to make it known to Senator Buruji Kashamu that the game is up .Only true and genuine reconciliations as initiated by Chief Bayo Dayo is the answer to the question of Ogun PDP Crisis.

Senator Buruji Kashamu’s tricks of using Court Order to hold on to the PDP structure in Ogun State is boring, archaic and out dated

The ruthless tactics by Kashamu left no one in doubt that the Politically Expired Senator is working for the ruling Party to suppress opposition parties most especially PDP in Ogun State.

We hereby call on all lovers of Good Governance and Democracy to join hands to ensure total freedom for Ogun PDP permanently.”