Lockdown: Buhari to address Nigerians tonight

Questions agitating Nigerians on the ongoing lockdown in some parts of the country are expected to be answered on Monday evening as President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address Nigerians in a national broadcast.

The President had put Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory on a lockdown since four weeks ago as part of measures to Control the spread of Coronavirus.

While there have been calls for the lifting of the lockdown to allow economic activities to resume, there have also been arguments for the extension because of the rising number of cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Already, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum had written the President to stop all intra state movement within the country for two weeks as part of the measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Also, there have been calls on the President to also impose total lockdown on Kano State where there have been spike in cases of Coronavirus in the last two weeks as well as yet to be explained high number of deaths.

President Buhari is expected to address all the issues in a national broadcast on Monday, at 8pm.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the President on media and Publicity in a statement advised television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.