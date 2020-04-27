Lockdown violation: Court impounds 30 vehicles in Zamfara

Monday, April 27, 2020 10:00 pm


A mobile court in Zamfara, on Monday impounded 30 vehicles for allegedly violating the total lockdown declared by the state government as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Zamfara government had on Friday, April 24, declared a total lockdown in the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The vehicles, mostly from commercial transporter were allegedly attempting to enter the Zamfara from Kano, Kaduna and Katsina states with large consignments of goods and passengers.

Justice Hadi Sani, who Presided over the mobile court stationed at the Zamfara-Katsina states border near Yankara village, told the offenders that they had no excuse since the lockdown across most states was in public domain.

The Judge noted that the State Governor, Bello Matawalle had specifically stated that it would not take lightly anyone found violating the lockdown order in Zamfara, however highly placed.

Justice Sani, therefore, impounded the vehicles, saying they would remain in the state government custody for two weeks,  after which they would be disinfected before being released.

The drivers, according to the judge, should subject themselves to health workers at the border to ascertain their COVID-19 status and when cleared, they should return to where they were coming from along with their passengers.

NAN recalls that Governor Bello Matawalle had on April 24,  announced more stringent measures on the lockdown following the discovery of two cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The new measures included setting up of the mobile courts at all border points of the state to prosecute offenders.

