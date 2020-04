Nigeria confirms 67 new cases of Covid -19 on Monday with the 34 of the new infections recorded in Lagos State which has been the epicentre of the virus in the country.

The new cases bring the total number of the virus confirmed in Nigeria to 1337 with 255 of the patients discharged and 40 deaths recorded, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC said in the update provided on its website on Monday evening.

Further breaking down the distribution of the 67 cases confirmed on Monday, NCDC said 15 of the new cases are in FCT, 11 in Borno and two in Gombe and Taraba States.