NLC, TUC laud Makinde on prompt payment of salaries

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Oyo State have commended Gov. Seyi Makinde for ensuring prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensioners’ entitlements.

The commendation was contained in a statement jointly issued in Ibadan by the state’s NLC Chairman, Mr Bayo Titilola-Sodo, and his TUC counterpart, Emmanuel Ogundiran.

“In March, we were apprehensive on your meeting the date set for payment of workers salaries due to COVID-19 in the state.

“You delivered in a bold measure to ensure the actualisation of the set day by requesting the state House of Assembly to reduce their budgetary allocation by 30 per cent.

“The gesture is a testimony to the fact that for the first time, the executive and legislature are on the same page to alleviate the sufferings in the polity.

“Your disposition to prompt payment of active and inactive workers in the state is a clear departure from the days when the COVID-19 crisis would have been used as excuse not to pay for the next six months,’ the statement said.

It also commended Makinde’s efforts at improving the socioeconomic status of the state through attraction of local and foreign investors as well as beefing up security.

The statement pledged the continued dedication of members to work as well as unalloyed support to the Makinde administration.