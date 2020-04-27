Para Powerlifting Association Celebrate Kunle Soname

Monday, April 27, 2020 11:40 pm


Eweje

Chairman, Ogun State Para-Powerlifting Association, Deacon Gbolahan Eweje has congratulated Hon. Kunle Soname on his birthday celebration which held today, 27 April.

Eweje, who also is the First Vice President, Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation described Hon. Soname as a true sports lover who has contributed immensely to the development of para-powerlifting and other sports in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The elated Eweje noted that his track records in developing sports is second to none having supported the association by donating training equipment worth millions of naira to the association in 2019.

Similarly, he said: “Hon. Soname even supported us late last year when the state hosted the maiden edition of South-West Para-Powerlifting Developmental Championship tagged ‘Using sports to eliminate street begging’ that featured atgeltes from the six states at Otunba Dipo Dina international stadium, Ijebu Ode.

“He is a father figure and ardent supporter of our game. So on behalf of Ogun State Para-Powerlifting Association, and South West zone, we say a big happy birthday  congratulation to our grand patron, our mentor and number supporter.

“We look forward to spending every birthday with you sir, because you are a bundle of joy to us in the para-powerlifting association here in Ogun State, and South-West too.

“Being our Patron, and number one supporter. Every single day, you amaze us at your ability to make the sun shine through every cloud. We cannot believe how lucky we are to have found a friend like you. You make every day of our lives so unique. We can’t wait to party it up with you sir.

“We pray God to grant him long life in good health and peace now and forever more in Jesus Christ name.”

 

