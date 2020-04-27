Para-Powerlifting Association Celebrates Deacon Gbolahan

Para-Powerlifting Association Celebrates Deacon Gbolahan

Monday, April 27, 2020 11:40 pm


Eweje

Chairman, Ogun State Para-Powerlifting Association, Deacon Gbolahan Eweje has congratulated Hon. Kunle Soname on his birthday celebration which held today, 27 April.

Eweje, who also is the First Vice President, Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation described Hon. Soname as a true sports lover who has contributed immensely to the development of para-powerlifting and other sports in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The elated Eweje noted that his track records in developing sports is second to none having supported the association by donating training equipment worth millions of naira to the association in 2019.

Similarly, he said: “Hon. Soname even supported us late last year when the state hosted the maiden edition of South-West Para-Powerlifting Developmental Championship tagged ‘Using sports to eliminate street begging’ that featured atgeltes from the six states at Otunba Dipo Dina international stadium, Ijebu Ode.

“He is a father figure and ardent supporter of our game. So on behalf of Ogun State Para-Powerlifting Association, and South West zone, we say a big happy birthday  congratulation to our grand patron, our mentor and number supporter.

“We look forward to spending every birthday with you sir, because you are a bundle of joy to us in the para-powerlifting association here in Ogun State, and South-West too.

“Being our Patron, and number one supporter. Every single day, you amaze us at your ability to make the sun shine through every cloud. We cannot believe how lucky we are to have found a friend like you. You make every day of our lives so unique. We can’t wait to party it up with you sir.

“We pray God to grant him long life in good health and peace now and forever more in Jesus Christ name.”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    Nigeria confirms 67 new Covid-19 cases, total now 1337
    54 mins ago

    Buhari signs proclamation Order on lockdown of Lagos, FCT, other states
    1 hour ago

    Police dismiss Seargent who shot female colleague dead in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Lockdown: Buhari regrets molestation of Nigerians, says culprits will be punished
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: FG begins payment of upgraded hazard allowances to health workers
    2 hours ago

    15 COVID-19 patients, including 1 Indian, discharged in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    Abba Kyari: Encounters
    2 hours ago

    Contributions to UN COVID-19 plans hit $1bn — Deputy Chief