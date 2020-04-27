Police arrest Chinese illegal miners in Zamfara

Police arrest Chinese illegal miners in Zamfara

Monday, April 27, 2020 5:37 pm


File: Nigerian Cops

The Police Command in Zamfara on Monday said it had arrested two Chinese nationals over alleged illegal mining at Kwali village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police had earlier this month declared some Chinese and Burkinafaso nationals wanted for their alleged  involvement in illegal mining in parts of the state.
In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Shehu,  the police said the alleged illegal miners had been involved in mining activities in collaboration with their Nigerian counterparts.
He said the suspects were apprehended at Badarawa Burkullum village after two labourers at the mining site divulged useful information to Mr Usman Nagogo, the state Commissioner of Police.
He said the two suspects, whose names were given as Mr Wang and Mr Chun, are helping the police in the investigation to dislodge the cartel and end illegal mining in Zamfara.
The PPRO said the police had recovered different chemicals used in processing Gold from the two suspects.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    We didn’t return rice palliative to FG – Ekiti govt.
    10 mins ago

    Kidnappers of Ekiti commissioner demand N30m ransom
    29 mins ago

    How ‘recklessness’ of security operatives led to increase in COVID-19 cases in Ondo – Akeredolu
    43 mins ago

    NIMASA probes cause of dead fish along Niger Delta coastline
    46 mins ago

    On the Covid-19 Vaccine: To Do or Not to Do?
    58 mins ago

    Woman stabbed ex- mother-in-law to death in Niger
    58 mins ago

    When Gani and I publicly disagreed
    2 hours ago

    Six steps toward effective video conferencing – Google  