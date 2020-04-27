Police dismiss Seargent who shot female colleague dead in Rivers

..Civil Society call for Justice

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Sergeant Bitrus Osaiah, the police officer who shot and killed his female colleague and fellow Seargent, Mrs Lavender Elekwachi, has been dismissed after conclusion of investigation of the incident and orderly room trial of the accused.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Joseph G. Mukan on Monday announced this when he led members of his management team on a condolence visit to Ozuzu, in Etche LGA of the state over the killing of their daughter last week by a fellow police sergeant attached to the State Government on Illegal Trading and Road Decongestion.

In a press statement, DSP Omoni Nnamdi, the Spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command said the CP in his condolence speech, convened the heartfelt condolences of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, and those of the officers and men of the Command to the family of the deceased Sargent.

He noted that the Command was deeply touched by the police officer’s untimely death and assured them that the interest of justice will be served in the circumstance, while praying to God Almighty to grant her soul eternal rest.

Receiving the CP and his team, the Paramount Ruler, His Royal Highness, Onyi-Ishi Agwuru, Ozuzu, Eze Josiah E. Nwagwu (JP) on behalf of his Council, expressed appreciation for the visit, maintaining that the news of their daughter’s death came to them with a rude shock.

He, however, expressed confidence in the promise of the Police Commissioner to bring the killer of their daughter to justice.

The Royal Father also sought the Command’s continued Community partnership and pledged the support of his Kingdom to make him succeed.

The CP who was accompanied in the visit by the DC Operations, DCP Adamu Abubakar, DC State CIID, DCP Ahmed Kontagora, among other Senior Officers said Sergeant Bitrus Osaiah will be arraigned in court to face justice soonest.

He warned that under his watch the rights of Officers and men, including that of the citizens of Rivers State will be protected.

Meanwhile, Rivers Police Spokesman said two other members of the Task Force have also been arrested and are being questioned.

Also, the Hilux Vehicles belonging to the Task Force has been impounded and the corpse of the deceased deposited in the mortuary.

The Rivers State Police also said there will be a review of the deployment of Police officers attached to Task force Operations in Rivers State.

Omoni, said the review is to ensure that officers posted to such operations are properly briefed on how to interact with citizens.

Meanwhile,the Rivers Civil Society Organisations has demanded for Justice for the Late Sergeant Lavender Elekwachi.

The Chairman of Rivers Civil Society Organisation, Comrade Enefa Georgewill called for speedy prosecution of the suspects and commended the CP for the quick action in arresting those involved.

He urged the CP to compensate the family of the deceased and appealed to the state governor to also visit the family of the deceased police officer and address Rivers people on the issue.