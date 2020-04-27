Six steps toward effective video conferencing – Google  

Google on Monday proffered six best ways to enjoy video conferencing with friends and colleagues while on COVID-19-induced lockdown.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, West Africa Communication Officer, Google, said that Nigerians have had a rapid transition to working from home.

Kola-Ogunlade said this could be a daunting task if one was not familiar with tools like video conferencing.

He said that Google had compiled six tips to help one make video conferencing experience easy and successful.

Kola-Ogunlade said the steps include choosing the right environment to make the video calls; as video calls were more efficient than chat or email, especially when talking about a complex issue or brainstorming on ideas.

”It also allows you to connect with teammates in different time zones across the world.

”When on a video call, ensure that the backdrop is plain and consistent; choose a plain wall and avoid windows that will provide too much backlight.

”While on the call, if you are using a laptop, make sure that it is placed somewhere steady,’’ he said.

The communication officer said one could also invite anyone anytime, saying that video conferencing did not have to be scheduled.

Kola-Ogunlade said that if one was in the middle of a too-long email conversation, one could instantly set up a meeting and invite people within or outside to join.

According to him, Hangouts Meet automatically creates international dial-in codes; so people can call on the phone from anywhere and you can invite people via a Calendar event, by email or by phone.

He said that if one could not hear, there was a Turn on captions which allowed you to hear and in a loud place or where there was no super-fancy headphones.

Kola-Ogunlade said that one could also use Meet’s live caption feature to display captions in real time just like closed captions on television.

He, however, encouraged that one should be real while video conferencing, as everyone had a life outside of work.

According to him, depending on the culture of your workplace, it can be alright to show a little bit of the “real” life around you.

“Like letting your kid wave to the camera or eating your lunch if you’ve been on non-stop calls all day.

‘“Showing a little bit of your life could foster deeper connections with co-workers and even create empathy for whatever you are dealing with outside of work,” he said.