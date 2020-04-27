‘Sudden’ resignation of Obaseki’s CoS suspicious – Edo APC chairman

By Jethro Ibileke

Factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, has said the sudden resignation Mr. Taiwo Akerele as the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki is suspicious.

It would be recalled that Akerele had on April 25, resigned his appointment via a letter addressed to Governor Obaseki, according to him, on the grounds of ‘principle and governance’.

But, reacting to Akerele’s resignation, Ojezua who is Chairman of APC’s faction loyal to Governor Obaseki, also challenged Akerele to refund the money he collected over three years without doing his job since he (Akerele) claimed that other people have been doing his work.

He faulted the timing of the former CoS’ resignation, noting that Akerele’s motive might not be what he wants people to believe.

“I am more suspicious than surprised because of the timing. I suspect that his motive may not be as he said.

“He claimed that other people have been doing his job and I wonder why it took him three years to realised that, and that gives the impression that he has been collecting money for a job that he didn’t do.

“He said he is resigning based on principle and I don’t see principle resigning from a government when we are on emergency and I think that was a bit insensitive. But I concede to him that he has a right to drop any job.

“lf Akerele is principled enough to vacate the job because other has been doing his work, I think he should take principle further to refund the money he collected without working for it,” he said.

Ojezua however noted that Akerele’s resignation will not affect governance in the state, because he is a personal staff of the Governor, adding that the development will give room for another person to do the job better.

Efforts to reach Akerele was not successful, as calls and a text message put across to his mobile phone were not answered.