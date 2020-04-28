COVID-19 deaths: Buhari, Trump commiserate with each other

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 10:47 pm


Trump, Buhari at the White House recently

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday afternoon received a telephone call from American President, Donald Trump, during which the two leaders commiserated with each other on fatalities in their countries, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said the two leaders also shared ideas on how to successfully combat the health emergency.

Adesina quoted President Buhari to have expressed condolences to the government and people of the United States over the fatalities recorded, and equally expressed worry at the high rate of deaths recorded across the world.

”The associated negative impacts of the pandemic on the world’s economy also came up for discussion.

”The Nigerian President lauded his American counterpart for the various initiatives adopted by his government to contain the further spread of the virus across the United States,” the presidential aide further disclosed.

According to Adesina, President Buhari indicated Nigeria’s readiness to cooperate with the United States to fight this common unseen enemy.

”President Buhari informed that Nigeria had taken a number of proactive measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 across the country.

”The President welcomed the valuable friendship and expressed appreciation to President Trump for reaching out at this time,” he said.(NAN)

