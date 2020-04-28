Covid-19: Edo establishes screening centres at land boundaries

By Jethro Ibileke

Determined to check the importation of coronavirus into Edo are coronavirus-free, the state government has set up five additional screening centres across land borders with Ondo, Delta and Kogi states.

The state Deputy Governor and Chairman of Covid-19 Response Technical Committee, Mr. Philip Shaibu, disclosed this Tuesday evening while briefing the press on activities of the committee.

He said the move is aligned with the target of screening and testing 500,000 and 5,000 persons, respectively, in the state.

The new screening centres make a total of 19 screening centres in the state, with 14 in Oredo LGA.

“The Edo state government has opened additional screening centres across the 18 local government areas and border entries into the state, especially the borders with Delta, Ondo and Kogi states.

“This is aimed at guarding against importation of the virus from these states and preventing community transmission,” he said.

The Deputy Governor also announced that Governor Godwin Obaseki will on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, issue further directives on the state-wide curfew, which was announced to last for an initial period of 10 days.

He added that “the governor is consulting widely with medical experts and other stakeholders in the state, to reach a decision on new orders regarding the curfew.”