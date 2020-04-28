Covid-19: EFCC raises alarm on fake ‘lockdown funds’

Covid-19: EFCC raises alarm on fake ‘lockdown funds’

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:14 pm


Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has cautioned members of the public against fraudulent activities of spurious dispenser and manager of funds to vulnerable Nigerians, ostensibly to cope with the discomfort associated with the lockdown measures of the Federal Government in some parts of the country.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, who disclosed the strange development on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, added that some faceless elements are circulating ” FREE N5000 LOCKDOWN FUNDS TO SUSTAIN DURING LOCKDOWN”.

He said, ” The circulation of the fake funds is being carried out online through a phishing link via WhatsApp.  The link is embedded with a link titled https://bit.ly/free-N5000. Whenever the link is clicked, it would redirect recipients of the message to a phishing website address https://fg-free-funds.blogspot.com. Visitors to this fraudulent website will find an online questionnaire from which they must respond in order to trigger the phishing”.

According to Magu, the phishing website is curiously hosted on a Google server. “However, registration information of the website is being investigated and members of the public are advised to be wary of any Lockdown Funds dressed in any suspicious garb”, he added.

It would be recalled that, the EFCC,  had in a recent release, cautioned Nigerians against fake cures and donations, especially fake charities springing up purporting to offer guidelines on donations to government and ordinary Nigerians in a bid to cope with the discomfort arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Magu reiterates the commitments of the EFCC to monitor closely the antics of fraudsters cashing in on the government lockdown directives to perpetrate criminal acts.  “We would not stop bursting every scheme designed to defraud Nigerians of their hard- earned money”, he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Driver sent to prison for overtaking police officer regains freedom
    26 mins ago

    Just in: Trump to send ventilators to Nigeria
    43 mins ago

    In Borno, COVID-19 positive lady denied being on the run
    2 hours ago

    Veteran Journalist’s Diary: Prisoners’ Swapping in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Old reporter’s diary: How ThankGod Ebos escaped execution
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: NCDC announces 2 more Molecular laboratories
    5 hours ago

    Defense Industries Corporation: Coming in from the cold
    5 hours ago

    Japan will scrap Tokyo 2020 Games if not held in 2021, official says