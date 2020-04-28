COVID-19: Trump speaks with Buhari, promises Nigeria ventilators

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, at the request of the American President.

The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.

For his part, President Trump assured that the United States stand in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.

President Trump also extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria