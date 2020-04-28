COVID-19: Trump speaks with Buhari, promises Nigeria ventilators

COVID-19: Trump speaks with Buhari, promises Nigeria ventilators

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:42 pm


Buhari, Trump during a meeting in Washington D C

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, at the request of the American President.
The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.
For his part, President Trump assured that the United States stand in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.
President Trump also extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Picture/Covid-19: Tinubu Takes the Test
    27 mins ago

    Covid-19: Lagos receives 3 Motorized Fumigators from Ooni
    1 hour ago

    Lockdown: FRSC records 57 crashes, 20 deaths in Lagos, Ogun
    1 hour ago

    Lockdown: Wike monitors in Rivers, arrests 5 violators 
    2 hours ago

    Rivers sends 150 ‘vagrants’ back to states of origin, Niger Republic 
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: EFCC raises alarm on fake ‘lockdown funds’
    2 hours ago

    Driver sent to prison for overtaking police officer regains freedom
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Trump to send ventilators to Nigeria