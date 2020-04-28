How Dr. Tosin Ajayi died

How Dr. Tosin Ajayi died

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:55 pm


Dr. Tosin Ajayi

 

By Nehru Odeh

Tosin Ajayi, medical practitioner, died in Lagos on Monday 27 April, 2020. According to Linda Ikeji’s Blog, family sources said he died of an old age-related illness.

Not only was Ajayi  the founder of First Foundation Medical Centre, a modern, first grade multi-specialist healthcare institution which for over two decades was a reference point in the provision of excellent medical services in Nigeria, he was also the husband of former Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest.

He was the first set of medical doctors who trained at the prestigious University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan. He also holds a Masters of Science in Cardiology from the National Heart and Lung Institute, (NHLI) Imperial College, University of London.

Driven by his passion to save lives, he established the First Foundation Medical Centre, a modern, first grade multi-specialist healthcare institution which for over two decades was a reference point in the provision of excellent medical services in Nigeria.

He later established the First Foundation Medical Engineering Company Ltd., the vehicle by which high-end medical technology through Sonography and the Computed Tomography (CT) was introduced in Nigeria through The First Foundation Medical Centre and a Federal Government programme respectively. The late medical practitioner, also founded  Africa Future.

He has spent his time pioneering Information Technology, Health Reforms and Capacity building in Healthcare. It is also to his credit that Teleradiology was introduced in Nigeria in 2004.

A strong believer in the conscious development of the human mind, he had about 35 years extensive post qualification academic and intellectual activities in major specialties of medicine. He also holds Diploma in Internal Medicine, from the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, University of London (1997); Diploma in Neurology from the Queens Square Institute of Neurology, University of London (1998); Diploma in Cardiology from the Imperial College, London.

He was married to Helen Prest-Ajayi who won the Miss Nigeria pageant in 1979.

