I-G deploys new police commissioners to Plateau, Imo, Adamawa

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 10:58 pm


IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of four Commissioners of Police (CPs) to states and police formation.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the statement the CPs deployed are: Olugbenga Adeyanju, Adamawa, Isaac Akinmoyede, Imo, Audu Madaki, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja and Edward Chuka, Plateau.

Adamu enjoined the citizens of the affected states to accord the CPs maximum support and cooperation.

He charged the newly posted officers to ensure they effectively consolidate and improve on the performances of their predecessors.

The I-G said the postings were with immediate effect.

