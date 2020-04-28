In Borno, COVID-19 positive lady denied being on the run

In Borno, COVID-19 positive lady denied being on the run

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 4:42 pm


Borno Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salisu Kwayabura

Officials of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) have apologised to the 42-year-old female COVID-19 patient for declaring that she was on the run.

The News Agency reports that the woman and a 22-year-old man were on Sunday said to be on the run by the Borno High Powered Committee on Covid-19.

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jato, told newsmen that the woman, reported at the UMTH and demanded for an apology because she said she was never contacted by the hospital to appear.

”She brought herself in a very responsible and medically professional manner which was highly commendable.

“Unlike the other patient who the committee said switched off his phone when he was contacted and informed that he tested positive, she was not contacted by anyone regarding her test and only heard her name in the media that she was on the run.

” She told us that she has been in self-isolation since her sample was taken due to exposure of a confirmed case some days back,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Covid-19: EFCC raises alarm on fake ‘lockdown funds’
    17 mins ago

    Driver sent to prison for overtaking police officer regains freedom
    25 mins ago

    Just in: Trump to send ventilators to Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Veteran Journalist’s Diary: Prisoners’ Swapping in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Old reporter’s diary: How ThankGod Ebos escaped execution
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: NCDC announces 2 more Molecular laboratories
    5 hours ago

    Defense Industries Corporation: Coming in from the cold
    5 hours ago

    Japan will scrap Tokyo 2020 Games if not held in 2021, official says