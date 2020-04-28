In Borno, COVID-19 positive lady denied being on the run

Officials of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) have apologised to the 42-year-old female COVID-19 patient for declaring that she was on the run.

The News Agency reports that the woman and a 22-year-old man were on Sunday said to be on the run by the Borno High Powered Committee on Covid-19.

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jato, told newsmen that the woman, reported at the UMTH and demanded for an apology because she said she was never contacted by the hospital to appear.

”She brought herself in a very responsible and medically professional manner which was highly commendable.

“Unlike the other patient who the committee said switched off his phone when he was contacted and informed that he tested positive, she was not contacted by anyone regarding her test and only heard her name in the media that she was on the run.

” She told us that she has been in self-isolation since her sample was taken due to exposure of a confirmed case some days back,” he said.