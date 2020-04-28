Just in: Trump to send ventilators to Nigeria

U.S President Donald Trump has pledged to support Nigeria with ventilators in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, President Trump made the promise after discussion with President Buhari.

Mohammed said, “President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, at the request of the American President.

“The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.

“For his part, President Trump assured that the United States stand in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.

President Trump also extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria