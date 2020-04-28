Just in: Trump to send ventilators to Nigeria

Just in: Trump to send ventilators to Nigeria

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 4:59 pm


Trump speaks with Buhari

U.S President Donald Trump has pledged to support Nigeria with ventilators in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Tuesday.
According to the Minister, President Trump made the promise after discussion with President Buhari.
Mohammed said, “President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, at the request of the American President.
“The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.
“For his part, President Trump assured that the United States stand in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.
President Trump also extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Covid-19: EFCC raises alarm on fake ‘lockdown funds’
    14 mins ago

    Driver sent to prison for overtaking police officer regains freedom
    40 mins ago

    In Borno, COVID-19 positive lady denied being on the run
    2 hours ago

    Veteran Journalist’s Diary: Prisoners’ Swapping in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Old reporter’s diary: How ThankGod Ebos escaped execution
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: NCDC announces 2 more Molecular laboratories
    5 hours ago

    Defense Industries Corporation: Coming in from the cold
    5 hours ago

    Japan will scrap Tokyo 2020 Games if not held in 2021, official says