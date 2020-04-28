Kwara Govt stop Aviation College’s bid to send workers on leave without pay

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 10:33 pm


International Aviation College, Ilorin

The Kwara Government on Tuesday,  said it had reversed the state’s Aviation College’s leave-without-pay directive to workers.

Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology stated this in a statement in Ilorin.

She said the ministry wished to clarify that the government had neither approved for salaries to be paid in percentages nor for any member of staff at the International Aviation College,  Ilorin, to go on compulsory leave without pay at the college or in any of the state’s  tertiary institutions.

She explained that in March 2020, the government directed all its employees to work from home until further notice in the interest of public safety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modibbo-Kawu said that subsisting directive covered all employees in Kwara  establishments including the aviation college.

She said the decision was not for anyone to go on leave without pay, adding that the administration had on several occasions,  approved special intervention funds for the International Aviation College.

According to her, in Jan. 2020, about N19.460m was approved and released to the college to pay the salaries of its staff; its aviation insurance fees; and other items needed for smooth flight operations.

She said the students of the college were presently on standard pilot course 16, and flight dispatch course six.

She stated that it was also important to state that the college was presently enjoying virtual learning access, the first of such since the college was established.

The commissioner said the present administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of staff and students, while ensuring accessible and qualitative learning in all its institutions.

“We recognise that the world is facing serious economic crisis at this time and Kwara is not immuned.

“Even then, the Ministry of Tertiary Institution, Science and Technology has not approved any pay cut or leave without pay for any category of workers at this time.

“To this extent, the decision for pay cut or leave without pay is hereby reversed with immediate effect,” she said.

