Lockdown: Wike monitors in Rivers, arrests 5 violators 

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:54 pm


Pictures: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (l) monitoring the level of compliance with the lockdown of parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas on Tuesday

 

Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Tuesday monitored the compliance level of the lockdown declared by the State Government in parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.
Governor Wike effected the arrest of five defaulters who violated the State Government’s directive,  when they were not on essential duties.
Governor Wike in a state-wide broadcast declared a 24 hour 24 lockdown on Elekahia, including the entire stretch of Rumukalagbor-Elekahia link road; Rumuomasi, including Stadium road; and  Rumuobiokani.
The Governor drove through Elekahia and Rumuomasi where he observed full compliance of the lockdown with security personnel manning strategic points on the roads.
At Rumuobiokani, Governor Wike arrested two women on leisure drive and handed them over to the security personnel.
At Rumuomasi roundabout,  Governor Wike arrested a man on a motorcycle who violated the state government’s directive.

At Elekahia,  the Governor allowed a woman on essential duties to continue with her movement after she presented her identity card.
Governor Wike urged Rivers people to cooperate with the State Government to ensure that coronavirus is kept at bay.  He said the stringent measures are for the good of the people.
He said: “We urge all residents to simply comply with the established directives and protocols on the lockdown and social distancing and save our State from the COVID-19 scourge.”
