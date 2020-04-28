Picture/Covid-19: Tinubu Takes the Test

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 7:02 pm
Tinubu takes the Covid -19 test
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of Nigeria’s ruling party, All Progressive Party (APC) taking the COVID-19 swab test. The result turned out negative.
-Credit: Adegbenro Adebanjo
