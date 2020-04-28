Picture/Covid-19: Tinubu Takes the Test

Picture/Covid-19: Tinubu Takes the Test

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 7:02 pm


 

Tinubu takes the Covid -19 test

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of Nigeria’s ruling party, All Progressive Party (APC) taking the COVID-19 swab test. The result turned out negative.

-Credit: Adegbenro Adebanjo

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Covid-19: Lagos receives 3 Motorized Fumigators from Ooni
    1 hour ago

    Lockdown: FRSC records 57 crashes, 20 deaths in Lagos, Ogun
    1 hour ago

    Lockdown: Wike monitors in Rivers, arrests 5 violators 
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Trump speaks with Buhari, promises Nigeria ventilators
    2 hours ago

    Rivers sends 150 ‘vagrants’ back to states of origin, Niger Republic 
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: EFCC raises alarm on fake ‘lockdown funds’
    2 hours ago

    Driver sent to prison for overtaking police officer regains freedom
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Trump to send ventilators to Nigeria