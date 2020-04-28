Three killed in Akwa Ibom cult clash

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:24 pm


File: Nigerian Police officers

The police command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the death of three persons in clashes between two rival cult groups in Oruk Anam Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.

Nundam said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Oruk Anum would ascertain the number of suspects arrested during the incident.

“The DPO of the area actually called me that there was a clash between two rival cult groups and that three persons were killed,” Fredrick said.

He said that the command had deployed the police personnel to the area to restore normalcy.

“I have not heard of any incident today. But the police have been drafted to restore normalcy in the area. The police van has also been positioned in the area,” he said.

Earlier, an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, had said that no fewer than three persons were killed in a cult clash at Inen community in Oruk Anam.

He said that one of the victims was allegedly killed on Monday by a five-man gang and his body dismembered near the Community Primary School at Inen, Ikot Etim.

The source said that the victim was lynched in Odoro Ikot, a boundary village between Ukanafun and Oruk Anam council areas.

“Another victim was murdered in Inen Ikot Obio Idang, where houses were looted, with residents scampering for safety,” he said.

The source further said that the third victim was murdered near the Community Primary School, Ikot Etim.

He said that the gang members descended on the victim, inflicting several cuts on him until he slumped and died.

“They just swooped on the young man and started inflicting cuts, which dismembered his body before he started bleeding and eventually died,” the source said.

