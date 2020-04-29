Adamawa governor, Fintiri loses mother 

Adamawa governor, Fintiri loses mother 

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:29 pm


Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State

The Adamawa government has announced the passing of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri’s mother, Hajia Fatimah Umaru at the age of 68.

The state government announced Hajiya Fatima’s death in a statement by Press Secretary to Governor, Mr Humwashi Hunohashi on Wednesday.

Hunohashi said that the governor’s mother died while undergoing treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

“Her death at this critical moment creates a huge vacuum not only for the immediate family but the entire state,” Hunohashi said

He described the deceased as a strong pillar in her community, a disciplinarian, and devout Muslim.

“The governor has taken the death in his stride and has asked for prayers by all for God to grant the departed peace and the fortitude by the family to bear the great loss,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    NBA Ikorodu donates to lawyers with disabilities
    48 mins ago

    The One Million Boys: My “Vigilante” Experience
    56 mins ago

    Praises for Wike over hospital, bridge projects (+photos) 
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Kogi govt. attacks NCDC boss over comments
    3 hours ago

    Wearing a mask is not making a fashion statement
    5 hours ago

    Catholic Priest narrates ordeal in hands of kidnappers
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19: NAFDAC cautions on use of non-medical face mask
    6 hours ago

    Covid-19: UNIBEN researchers produce dual-mode ventilators